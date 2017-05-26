Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Leupold Mark 4 8.5 -25x50
Unread 05-26-2017, 07:18 PM
Join Date: Jun 2004
Posts: 883
Leupold Mark 4 8.5 -25x50
Leupold Mark 4, 8.5-25x50 LR/T, Matte, Illuminated TMR M5 knobs. $1100 shipped.
Exellent condition. Paid $1250 for it 6 months ago.





