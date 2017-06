Leupold Mark 4, 6.5-20x50mm M1 TMR - Like new in Box











The scope was mounted on a 243 and removed after sighting it in. Comes with box, paperwork, sun shade, and caps. Scope is in like new condition under one of the rings has a little glue residue that will come off I just didn't have a chance to clean it when I took the pics. TMR reticle, M1 turrets, 30mm tube, etc. Great glass! $850 shipped