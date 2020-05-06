Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm LR/T
Unread 05-18-2017, 07:28 AM
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Eastern NC
Posts: 961
Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm LR/T
I am listing this Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm LR/T scope with TMR (I think) reticle. The scope is in great shape. It was bought from Nate of SSG, when my buddy bought Nate's personal 7-300 WSM rifle package. My buddy just wants a little more magnification so he has gone to and 8x32x56 NXS. This scope is in great shape, no damge to the scope or glass. No ring marks as shown in pictures. If you need more information, or pictures, please contact me with a cell number and I will text you what you request.

Pricing this scope has not been easy as it seems to have been discontinued. I have seen them for sale from $1700 down to $1200, but I have not found the same exact scope to get a fair market price for the buyer and seller.

If you are interested and a serious buyer, I will discuss pricing with you.

I am thinking a good starting point is $1000 shipped, but we can discuss by PM or over the phone if you send me your contact number.

Thank you,

Roger
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm LR/T-leup1.png   Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm LR/T-leup2.jpg  

Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm LR/T-leup3.jpg   Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm LR/T-leup4.jpg  

Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm LR/T-leup5.jpg  
Last edited by Sealesniper; 05-18-2017 at 07:31 AM.
