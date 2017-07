Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50mm



Comes with a 'NEW' Peters M1 turret Zero Stop in Mils

Comes with Leupold marked Butler Creek scope covers.



Bought this for a project that never took off.

Glass in excellent condition.

I had it mounted briefly and it has a very slight scuff ring mark on one side.

Can send pics, pm me..............



