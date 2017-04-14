Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50 FFP MOA - $1000 shipped



Jamie I've got a like new Leupold Mark 4 6.5-20x50 ER/T. This is a first focal plane scope with M1 Turrets (MOA) and the TS-60X2 reticle, which is a Christmas Tree type reticle with MOA wind dots. This is an excellent scope in perfect condition with the original box. Only reason I'm selling is because I sold the rifle it was on as part of downsizing my collection.Included with this scope is the Ivory Horn Outfitters Zero Stop Elevation turret, which costs $80. These zero stops work perfectly, and correct what I think is the only thing lacking on the Mark 4 scopes! It also includes the factory scope caps from Leupold.Here's ato the exact model of scope. I'm asking $1000 shipped and insured.Please PM or email me with any questions at jamie.bolseth@gmail.com Sorry - Not really looking for any trades at this time.Thanks for looking.Jamie








