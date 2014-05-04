Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 LRT FS



http://www.eurooptic.com/leupold-mar...tmr-60005.aspx I have a Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 LRT FS with the TMR reticle and M1 (MOA) dials. I am the second owner. Do not have box, but it comes with factory Leupold plastic flip covers. It is in excellent shape, very faint ring marks is the only noticeable flaw I can find. Will get some pics tonight but asking $725 shipped for it. Cheapest I could find it for is $800 and it appears this model is discontinued. Have it currently on my .308 and it shoots and tracks perfectly.This exact model: