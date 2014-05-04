Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale

Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 and Leupold Golden Ring HD
03-02-2017, 09:47 AM
Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 and Leupold Golden Ring HD
Up for sale is a super slightly used Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50mm M1 with the mil-dot reticle. The scope was mounted, and it was shot about 5 times. There are the slightest little marks on the scope body from the rings, but other than that it is in like new condition. Looking for $700 shipped to your door. Still have the original box and paperwork.

Also for sale is a new Leupold 12-40x60mm golden ring had spotting scope. The scope was placed inside the case you see on it and never taken outside. Looking for $600 for the spotter. I still have the box and paperwork for this.

I'll do PayPal (you pay the fee) or money order for these. Thanks for looking!

Mac





03-02-2017, 10:06 AM
Re: Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 and Leupold Golden Ring HD
Pm sent
03-02-2017, 12:29 PM
Re: Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 and Leupold Golden Ring HD
Spotter is sold.
