Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 and Leupold Golden Ring HD



Also for sale is a new Leupold 12-40x60mm golden ring had spotting scope. The scope was placed inside the case you see on it and never taken outside. Looking for $600 for the spotter. I still have the box and paperwork for this.



I'll do PayPal (you pay the fee) or money order for these. Thanks for looking!



Mac











Up for sale is a super slightly used Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50mm M1 with the mil-dot reticle. The scope was mounted, and it was shot about 5 times. There are the slightest little marks on the scope body from the rings, but other than that it is in like new condition. Looking for $700 shipped to your door. Still have the original box and paperwork.Also for sale is a new Leupold 12-40x60mm golden ring had spotting scope. The scope was placed inside the case you see on it and never taken outside. Looking for $600 for the spotter. I still have the box and paperwork for this.I'll do PayPal (you pay the fee) or money order for these. Thanks for looking!Mac