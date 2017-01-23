Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Leupold Mark 4 4.5 - 14 x 50 mm LR/T
Leupold Mark 4 4.5 - 14 x 50 mm LR/T
01-23-2017, 07:46 PM
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: Florida
Posts: 2
Leupold Mark 4 4.5 - 14 x 50 mm LR/T
Great hunting scope. Duplex reticle. Excellent condition. Glass is great. $750 plus shipping. Talley rings included.
Last edited by Citrusdude; 01-23-2017 at
08:36 PM
