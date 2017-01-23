     close
Leupold Mark 4 4.5 - 14 x 50 mm LR/T
Unread 01-23-2017, 07:46 PM
Leupold Mark 4 4.5 - 14 x 50 mm LR/T
Great hunting scope. Duplex reticle. Excellent condition. Glass is great. $750 plus shipping. Talley rings included.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold Mark 4 4.5 - 14 x 50 mm LR/T-1208160829a_hdr.jpg   Leupold Mark 4 4.5 - 14 x 50 mm LR/T-1208160824_hdr.jpg  

Leupold Mark 4 4.5 - 14 x 50 mm LR/T-1208160824a_hdr.jpg  
Last edited by Citrusdude; 01-23-2017 at 08:36 PM.
