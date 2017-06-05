Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Leupold Mark 4 12-40 X 60mm Spotting Scope
05-06-2017, 04:37 PM
Leupold Mark 4 12-40 X 60mm Spotting Scope
Selling my very slightly used Leupold Spotting Scope. I have only used it at the range a couple times and on one hunt. It is an awesome optic and is as clear as it gets unfortunately I don't use it very often and am in search of an RPR in 6.5. I just recently had it in to Leupold to have them go through it and replace any old or worn out parts and they sent it back in beautiful condition and replaced a few things which I will include paperwork of. It has the Mil reticle and will come with the tactical green soft case that zips shut as well as the black soft carrying case. Im asking $1200 but will consider any and all offers as well as trades for a Ruger Precision Rifle. Either way just text me at 608-797-6937 and we can try to work something out. Open to hear what you got! Thanks for reading!
