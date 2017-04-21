Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale

Leupold M4, ER/T, 6.5-20 x 50, FFP, M5, TMR, mil/mil
Leupold M4, ER/T, 6.5-20 x 50, FFP, M5, TMR, mil/mil
FS: 950.00 shipped

Leupold M4, ER/T, 6.5-20 x 50, 30mm tube, FFP, M5, TMR, mil/mil

Excellent condition M4. This is first focal plane (TMR) and 1/10 mil (M5) turrets. Comes with Leupold caps. It has been in a Badger Mount on a RPR. It was manufactured in 2015. USPS MO or paypal (if you cover fees or gift).

Thanks,

Reader






