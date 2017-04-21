Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Leupold M4, ER/T, 6.5-20 x 50, FFP, M5, TMR, mil/mil
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Leupold M4, ER/T, 6.5-20 x 50, FFP, M5, TMR, mil/mil
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-21-2017, 10:53 PM
reader
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: S/W Missouri
Posts: 40
Leupold M4, ER/T, 6.5-20 x 50, FFP, M5, TMR, mil/mil
FS: 950.00 shipped
Leupold M4, ER/T, 6.5-20 x 50, 30mm tube, FFP, M5, TMR, mil/mil
Excellent condition M4. This is first focal plane (TMR) and 1/10 mil (M5) turrets. Comes with Leupold caps. It has been in a Badger Mount on a RPR. It was manufactured in 2015. USPS MO or paypal (if you cover fees or gift).
Thanks,
Reader
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Kahles Helia cl 3-10x50
|
Steiner Mx5i 5-25x56 LNIB
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:35 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC