Leupold M4, ER/T, 6.5-20 x 50, FFP, M5, TMR, mil/mil



Excellent condition M4. This is first focal plane (TMR) and 1/10 mil (M5) turrets. Comes with Leupold caps. It has been in a Badger Mount on a RPR. It was manufactured in 2015. USPS MO or paypal (if you cover fees or gift).



Thanks,



Reader













