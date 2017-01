Leupold LPs sale or trade. I have a leupold LPs 3.5 x14x50 fs or trade. 30 mm.not perfect but still good shape.glass is perfect, has a small mark on front bell and a small mark on tube. Hard to see . New they are 900.00. looking for 600.00 or trade for s&b 6x42 with one in. Tube. Also will consider bolt rifle in 6 mm or 7mm 08.please no savages or adl Remington. Prefer win. Or icon or REM.wood stock. Duplex reticle on the scope.