Leupold Gold Ring Spotting scope
Leupold Gold Ring Spotting scope
03-15-2017, 04:22 PM
spindrift307
Leupold Gold Ring Spotting scope
For sale, Leupold Gold Ring 12-40x60 HD spotting scope with nylon protective case, tripod and window mount. Spotting scope is in excellent condition. Asking $1,000 OBO. PM me for details.
