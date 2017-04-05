Leupold Gold Ring Spotting Scope 12x40x60 FS

I have for sale a Leupold Gold Ring Spotter 12x40x60 with soft case, original box, camera adapter, and spare eye cup rubber. I purchased the scope recently and I have never personally used it. Only selling it because I found a sweet deal on a different spotter. Scope is in excellent shape. Asking $725 for it via paypal gift.
Also I recently purchased a Vortex scope off of user bharvey574 on this site. Maybe hit him to verify my credibility. We had a perfectly smooth transaction.
I want to add another photo I just took tonight. I pulled a small piece of rubber off the spotter when removing the soft case to take a pic. It is an easy fix by calling Leupold and having them send a new rubber ring. want to be up front on everything.
