leupold binoculars Leupold Hawthorne 8x42 binoculars. Original owner. Used for a couple of hunts, lot of life left in them. Made in Japan, good clear fully multi-coated lenses, twist up eye cups. Comes with neoprene case, bino strap and lens covers. I glued on the objective lens covers because the original covers are in a rock pile somewhere in Idaho. They have stayed on nicely since. $275 OBO shipped. PM me. Thanks.



Features from Leupold website:

Smooth Focusing



Twist Up Eyecups



Armor coated, rugged, and waterproof.



Slim, In-Line Design



Close focus distance of 10 feet.



Ergonomic Design



Phase Coated



Diopter Focus



Fully Multi coated Lens System



BAK 4 Prisms Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger