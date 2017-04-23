Leupold Bases Here are the Leupold bases I have.



Model Part # QTY

Rem 700 RH SA LR 51734 1

Rem 700 RH SA 50006 2

REM 700 LH-LA 50007 2

Browning BLR 49986 1

Ruger 10/22 51723 1

Savage 110 RH LA Round 55701 6

Sav 10 RH SA round 55724 3

Sav 110 RH silver round 55705 1

Sav 10 RH SA 52316 1

Browning BLR 49986 1

Browning BAR 49985 4

Rem 7400/7600 56512 2

Browning A-Bolt LR 50030 3

Browning A bolt WSSM 57330 2

Browning A bolt WSSM silver 57350 1

Browning X-bolt Dual Dovetail 65413 2

Win 70 Rev F&R 50023 4

Tikka T3/Whitetail 54447 3

Rem 700 Silver 57510 2

Rem 700 (pic) 55890 3

Rem 7 (pic) 56867 1




