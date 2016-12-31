Leupold 4-14x40 gunmetal gray scope







Heres a list of things i may take on trade +- cash.

Remington 700 s/a stock, prefer HS precision

Savage 4.4" stock ,HS or choate tactical stock

Sightron SIII target scope

.308 bullets /155 grain

Sale for $450+ shipping

