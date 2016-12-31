Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Leupold 4-14x40 gunmetal gray scope
Leupold 4-14x40 gunmetal gray scope
12-31-2016, 12:25 AM
crowsniper
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: East KY
Posts: 126
Leupold 4-14x40 gunmetal gray scope
I have an extra scope for trade.
Heres a list of things i may take on trade +- cash.
Remington 700 s/a stock, prefer HS precision
Savage 4.4" stock ,HS or choate tactical stock
Sightron SIII target scope
.308 bullets /155 grain
Sale for $450+ shipping
Johnnydog72@hotmail.com
