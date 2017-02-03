Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leupold 30 mm rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leupold 30 mm rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-02-2017, 04:10 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Parker, Kansas
Posts: 24
Leupold 30 mm rings
I have 2 sets of Leupold 30mm rings for sale. The high set have not been used, the medium was installed but not used. I`ll take $50 each shipped. Original price on package is almost $60 bucks not including tax!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold 30 mm rings-100_6967.jpg   Leupold 30 mm rings-100_6970.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Leica 1600-B Rangefinder Like New | Zeiss V8 2.8-20x56 rail mount »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC