Leupold 3.5x10 with M1 turret

For sale is a Leupold vari x 111 3.5x10-40 with a M1 turret.It does have a few scratches from rings and a burn on the bottom from a muzzleloader but the glass is perfect and most of the scratches/burn would be covered by rings.Asking $350 shipped