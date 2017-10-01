     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leupold 2x Handgun scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leupold 2x Handgun scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 01:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 313
Leupold 2x Handgun scope
leupold extended eye relief scope for handguns or scout rifle. Included are 3 Millett Weaver style rings. Excellent condition. $175 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leupold 2x Handgun scope-dscn3258.jpg   Leupold 2x Handgun scope-dscn3259.jpg  

Last edited by Elkbelter; 01-10-2017 at 03:15 PM.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Swarovski Z3 3-10x42 | Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:11 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC