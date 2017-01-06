Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Leu VX3 4.5 - 14 x 40, 30mm SF, B&C Ret
Unread 06-01-2017, 08:14 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 126
Leu VX3 4.5 - 14 x 40, 30mm SF, B&C Ret
rings not included.
Selling because I moved up to a swaro.
$500 shipped CONUS.
Leu VX3 4.5 - 14 x 40, 30mm SF, B&C Ret-leu-vx3.jpg  
