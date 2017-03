Leica telovid 65 with eyepiece This is a very nice scope and fun to look through. Please call or txt me at 307-277-1052 for more information. It's only been in the field once and is in new condition. I don't have the box. It does have lens covers. I need $2200.00 for it and I will get it to you at my cost UPS. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger