Leica Televid 77 Angled with 20-60x eyepiece Leica Televid 77 Angled with 20-60x eyepiece, has 77mm

objective. The body has 2 small blemishes, 1 at the rear

toward the angled section, the other is on the foot,

as shown in the pics, otherwise mint, the eyepiece is pristine, with both caps, body has objective cap.

Comes with Leica box. It is best to text or call, if you

have any questions. $975.00 shipped.



Thanks,



Gerry



