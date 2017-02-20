Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Leica HD-B 10x42 $2150 Shipped
02-20-2017, 08:10 PM
Leica HD-B 10x42 $2150 Shipped
Single owner, great condition, box, manuals, warranty card, yards or meters(early version did one or the other). I have taken plenty of animals including a pig at 827 yards using it to calculate. It is the easiest way by far if you solo hunt, it spits out the solution in MOA, inches, etc, it's almost like having a G7BR2 in your binoculars.
Paypal gift, money order, check(must clear if personal check)
I wouldn't sell these but I can use my girlfriends if I need to !!
02-20-2017, 08:15 PM
Re: Leica HD-B 10x42 $2150 Shipped
Adding pictures
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leica HD-B 10x42 50 Shipped-20170220_112443.jpg   Leica HD-B 10x42 50 Shipped-20170220_111328.jpg  

Leica HD-B 10x42 50 Shipped-20170220_111244.jpg   Leica HD-B 10x42 50 Shipped-20170220_111043.jpg  

