As new Leica HD-B 10x42 binoculars, never been outside except for testing on a couple outdoor 3D courses, doesn't even have strap wear on the attachment points. Purchased for an elk hunt but due to a L5 spinal injury hunting is off the menu for awhile at best.Comes with the box, belt/soft case, strap, microSD card/adapter, tweezers to change it, test certificate, lens cleaner, case, box etc. Right now I haven't found the manual but it's around here somewhere and if found I'll of course include it. I've always used the Leica .pdf version of the manual because you can zoom in on the pages instead of trying to read the tiny size paper manual font.$2350 TYD