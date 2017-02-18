Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leica HD-B 10x42
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leica HD-B 10x42
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-18-2017, 10:03 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 63
Leica HD-B 10x42
As new Leica HD-B 10x42 binoculars, never been outside except for testing on a couple outdoor 3D courses, doesn't even have strap wear on the attachment points. Purchased for an elk hunt but due to a L5 spinal injury hunting is off the menu for awhile at best.

Comes with the box, belt/soft case, strap, microSD card/adapter, tweezers to change it, test certificate, lens cleaner, case, box etc. Right now I haven't found the manual but it's around here somewhere and if found I'll of course include it. I've always used the Leica .pdf version of the manual because you can zoom in on the pages instead of trying to read the tiny size paper manual font.

$2350 TYD







Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Nightforce NXS 2.5-10x42 NIB w/ rings | Leupold vx-6 4-24x52 cds ill varmint »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC