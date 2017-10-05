Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leica Geovids HD-B 10x42
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leica Geovids HD-B 10x42
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-10-2017, 09:34 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Posts: 9
Leica Geovids HD-B 10x42
I have a used pair of Leica HD-B 10x42 #40049. Not the 2200 edition. Bought Jan of last year. In great condition. No marks on lens and looks brand new.

$1900 shipped to your door. Text 602 370 3844 Brandon Located in AZ
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Leica Televid Spotting Scope | Viper HS LR 2.5-10x32 FFP XLR MOA $550 Shipped »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC