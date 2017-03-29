Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) $2450.00 I have a pair of the new Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 for sale. Model #40438. These are the newest model out. I bought these for a hunting trip that never happened. These have literally never been out in the field. I took them outside of my house and tried them out when I first got them a couple months ago. Been in my safe since. These are absolutely flawless. $2450 shipped.

The different Geovid models available can be a bit confusing. This is the most expensive model that allows you to put the ballistics of your choice on a micro chip and then Integrate it into the rangefinder.