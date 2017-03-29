Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) $2450.00
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) $2450.00
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 09:52 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: whidbey island , wa.
Posts: 87
Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) $2450.00
I have a pair of the new Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 for sale. Model #40438. These are the newest model out. I bought these for a hunting trip that never happened. These have literally never been out in the field. I took them outside of my house and tried them out when I first got them a couple months ago. Been in my safe since. These are absolutely flawless. $2450 shipped.
The different Geovid models available can be a bit confusing. This is the most expensive model that allows you to put the ballistics of your choice on a micro chip and then Integrate it into the rangefinder.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-29-2017, 10:32 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: whidbey island , wa.
Posts: 87
Re: Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) $2450.00
Pictures
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) 50.00-tmp_17948-20170329_150342-951715338.jpg   Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) 50.00-tmp_17948-20170329_150430-1996771541.jpg  

Leica Geovid HD-B 2200 ( ballistics model ) 50.00-tmp_17948-20170329_150524320752715.jpg  
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« FS: Sig Sauer Tango6 3-18x44 | Leupold Vx-1 3-9x40mm W/M1 turrets $245 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:57 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC