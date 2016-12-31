Leica Geovid 15x56 HD-R,Y NIB



The large objective lenses give this binocular greater performance in low-light conditions, such as at dawn and dusk, versus smaller objectives. Optically, the binoculars use fluoride glass and Leica's proprietary HDC multicoatings that produce bright and clear images with high contrast and true color fidelity. The housing is nitrogen-filled and o-ring sealed for water and fogproof performance. Two-position click-stop twist-up eyecups allow you to customize your eye relief with or without eye wear.



The built-in rangefinder uses a class 1 eye-safe IR laser to measure distances from 10 to 1400 yards. You can range to a stationary target in single-distance mode, or use the scan mode to track moving targets or to quickly measure multiple subjects. The rangefinder has a built-in inclinometer that measures the up or down viewing angle, and calculates and displays an adjusted horizontal distance that can assist you in ballistic compensation calculations. This model displays ranges in Yards only, and it cannot be changed.

Optical Performance 15x magnification

56mm objective lenses

Fluoride glass for high-contrast images and true color representation

Anti-reflective and abrasion-resistant HDC (High Durable Coating) multicoating increases light transmission and protects lenses

Field of view: 225' at 1000 yards

Close focus distance: 19.4'

Exit pupil: 3.7mm Laser Rangefinder Class 1 eye-safe IR laser

Single range to a stationary target, or scan for moving or multiple subjects

Built-in inclinometer automatically compensates for up or down hill ranging and displays horizontal equivalent

Range displayed in Yards only

Measurement range: 10 to 1400 yards

Measuring accuracy: ±1 yd (1 m) to 400 yd (366 m), ±2 yd (2 m) to 800 yd (732 m), ±0.5 % beyond 800 yd (732 m)

In-view LED display with ambient-light-controlled brightness

Powered by one CR2 lithium battery Use and Handling Center focus wheel

±4 dioptic adjustment

AquaDura water and dirt repellent lens coating

Two-position click-stop twist-up eyecup for customized eye-relief with or without eye wear

Tethered objective lens caps for easy flip-down use

Tripod mountable with optional adapter Construction Details Nitrogen-filled, water and fogproof

Submersible to 16.5' (5 m)

Aluminum alloy housing

Operational temperature down to -13°F (-25°C)

IN THE BOX:



Leica 15x56 Geovid HD-R Laser Rangefinder Binocular (Yards)

Neoprene Carrying Strap

2 x Tethered Objective Lens Caps

Ocular Rainguard

CR2 Lithium Battery

Cordura Case

Limited Lifetime Warranty







