Leica 1600B rangefinder for sale
Unread 05-29-2017, 07:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: california central coast
Posts: 36
Leica 1600B rangefinder for sale
I have a 2 year old Leica 1600B for Sale for $500.
