Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leica 1600B rangefinder
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leica 1600B rangefinder
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-27-2017, 07:23 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Idaho
Posts: 6
Leica 1600B rangefinder
Good as new with box, case and instructions.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leica 1600B rangefinder-image.jpg  
Last edited by Dixie1972; 06-27-2017 at 07:25 PM. Reason: $425 shipped to conus
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Viper pst 6-24 ffp | WTT nightforce nxs 5.5-22x50 moar reticle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:59 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC