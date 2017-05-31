Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leica 1600B
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leica 1600B
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-31-2017, 11:57 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 64
Leica 1600B
Have a 1 year old rangefinder, been used but glass is great. Bought a kilo 2400. Lets go $375 shipped and insured.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Swarovski 10x42 SLC HD | Sig Kilo2000 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:01 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC