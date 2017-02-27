Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Leica 1600 rangefinder
Unread 02-27-2017, 08:38 PM
Join Date: Dec 2005
Location: Missouri
Posts: 1,321
Leica 1600 rangefinder
Lightly used and in excellent condition. Great rangefinder, excellent glass, works perfectly. Only selling because I upgraded to a Sig 2400. Comes with box, paperwork, and case. $375/shipped.
Leica 1600 rangefinder-f979c5b1-d4fc-4d3a-9544-b3d5bf5468e0_zps7nuqeob2.jpg   Leica 1600 rangefinder-a0e87cdf-2f04-435d-adbf-e6e148f581ff_zpsojlokgea.jpg  

Leica 1600 rangefinder-47e60481-2318-485e-9fc6-55b439162f53_zpswjsgu5hd.jpg  
