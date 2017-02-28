Leica 1600 CRF Leica 1600 CRF for sale. Please read the whole ad . It recently started giving incorrect readings past approximately 550 yds . It's off between 30-75 yds of true range . It's out of warranty. It would work great for bow hunting or a muzzle loader . It could also be sent in for repair. Under 550 yds it reads accurately, as verified along side a Zeiss and Swarovski range finder . I don't know how to put an asking price on this , make an offer if interested. PM for pictures and offers.