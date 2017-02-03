Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Leica 1600-B Rangefinder Like New
03-02-2017
Leica 1600-B Rangefinder Like New
Flawless Leica 1600-B rangefinder. This unit is like new and has only been out in the field a handful of times. Lenses and body are perfect. The 1600-B has all the features long range shooters need to make the shot. I have ranged well past 1600 yds with it on several occasions. Angle compensation is spot on and verified with real-world data. Rangefinder comes with warranty card, box, case, strap, and instruction manual. This unit was purchased last year for $700.00. Will sell for $550
Please respond here, call or text TJ with any questions at 801-787-6639.
03-02-2017
Re: Leica 1600-B Rangefinder Like New
Spf

« Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 and Leupold Golden Ring HD | Leupold 30 mm rings »
