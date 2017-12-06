Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale Selling for a friend.



Leica 1600-B Rangefinder



ABC ballistic program



( Advanced ballistic compensation) account for air pressure, temperature, and angle of inclination to offer holdover values displayed in one of three output modes.



1 provides linear holdover value in inches or centimeter



2 provides true horizontal distance equivalent to Target in yards or meters



3 provides holdover in quarter MOA or mil



Leica CRF tripod adapter

allows you to mount your CRF Rangefinder with a tripod



Kestrel 4500



measures: wind speed, temperature, wind chill, relative humidity, heat stress index dew point temperature, wet-bulb temp, altitude, barometric pressure, density altitude, wind direction, crosswind, head/tailwind



Lanyard, soft carry pouch, manuals and all boxes



$650 USPS money order, money order or certified check

I will pick up for The wheels and insurance

Cody 303-335-6480 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



