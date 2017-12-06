|
Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale
Selling for a friend.
Leica 1600-B Rangefinder
ABC ballistic program
( Advanced ballistic compensation) account for air pressure, temperature, and angle of inclination to offer holdover values displayed in one of three output modes.
1 provides linear holdover value in inches or centimeter
2 provides true horizontal distance equivalent to Target in yards or meters
3 provides holdover in quarter MOA or mil
Leica CRF tripod adapter
allows you to mount your CRF Rangefinder with a tripod
Kestrel 4500
measures: wind speed, temperature, wind chill, relative humidity, heat stress index dew point temperature, wet-bulb temp, altitude, barometric pressure, density altitude, wind direction, crosswind, head/tailwind
Lanyard, soft carry pouch, manuals and all boxes
$650 USPS money order, money order or certified check
I will pick up for The wheels and insurance
Cody 303-335-6480