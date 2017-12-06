Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-12-2017, 08:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 357
Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale
Selling for a friend.

Leica 1600-B Rangefinder

ABC ballistic program

( Advanced ballistic compensation) account for air pressure, temperature, and angle of inclination to offer holdover values displayed in one of three output modes.

1 provides linear holdover value in inches or centimeter

2 provides true horizontal distance equivalent to Target in yards or meters

3 provides holdover in quarter MOA or mil

Leica CRF tripod adapter
allows you to mount your CRF Rangefinder with a tripod

Kestrel 4500

measures: wind speed, temperature, wind chill, relative humidity, heat stress index dew point temperature, wet-bulb temp, altitude, barometric pressure, density altitude, wind direction, crosswind, head/tailwind

Lanyard, soft carry pouch, manuals and all boxes

$650 USPS money order, money order or certified check
I will pick up for The wheels and insurance
Cody 303-335-6480
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale-20170612_184149.jpg   Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale-20170612_184234.jpg  

Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale-20170612_184202.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-12-2017, 09:34 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Oregon
Posts: 54
Re: Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale
Is there a price for the Leica alone?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-12-2017, 09:57 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 357
Re: Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale
$650.00 is for both.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« FS Vortex Viper PA 6.5-20x50 | Nightforce 2.5-10x32 with Zero Stop »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:16 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC