Laser Technology (G7) range finder FS
Unread 12-30-2016, 10:43 PM
Laser Technology (G7) range finder FS
Laser Tech. is the company that produces the G7 range finder ballistic solver.

I have a Brand new Laser Technology 360 R

Laser Technology - TruPulse Laser Rangefinder

I don't need two! This is brand new, I can't find the box at the moment but might be able to scare it up. Compare the specs of this range finder to the G7 BR2. Nearly identical minus the ballistic solver on the BR2. I use a ballistic app on my smart phone and have not wished for the onboard solver on my range finder.

Looking for $1600.00. Open to trades for rifles, scopes, actions, barreled actions, etc.

Thanks!
