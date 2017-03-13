Kowa Prominar 664 Spotting Scope w/ 25X Eyepiece

Like New Kowa 664 Prominar Spotting Scope with 25X LER Eyepiece. Both eyepiece and objective lens are in pristine condition. Comes with Manual, Box, Warranty Card, Stainless Steel Custom Case, Cabelas Scope Coat, and Quick Remove Front Cap. These Kowa scope are the best of the best and get better ratings than Swarovski and Zeiss spotters. A couple weeks ago, compared it against a Vortex 65mm Razor and it blew it away in all conditions at all magnifications. Asking $825 shipped. PM if you have additional questions.Article:Comparison Table: