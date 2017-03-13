Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Kowa Prominar 664 Spotting Scope w/ 25X Eyepiece
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Kowa Prominar 664 Spotting Scope w/ 25X Eyepiece
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 30
Kowa Prominar 664 Spotting Scope w/ 25X Eyepiece
Like New Kowa 664 Prominar Spotting Scope with 25X LER Eyepiece. Both eyepiece and objective lens are in pristine condition. Comes with Manual, Box, Warranty Card, Stainless Steel Custom Case, Cabelas Scope Coat, and Quick Remove Front Cap. These Kowa scope are the best of the best and get better ratings than Swarovski and Zeiss spotters. A couple weeks ago, compared it against a Vortex 65mm Razor and it blew it away in all conditions at all magnifications. Asking $825 shipped. PM if you have additional questions.

Article:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/scope-...otting-scopes/
Comparison Table:
http://www.livingbird.org/netcommunity/bbimages/lb/pdf/






Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Nikon Monarch LRF FE | Huskemaw 5-20x50 LR original »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:27 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC