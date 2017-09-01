     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case $4500.00 boo
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case $4500.00 boo
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-09-2017, 10:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 1
Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case $4500.00 boo
The big eyes are up for sale. Perfect condition hardly used. Custom case included. Text me for more photos 520-2481350 Tom
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case 00.00 boo-img_0811.jpg   Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case 00.00 boo-img_0814.jpg  

Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case 00.00 boo-img_0815.jpg   Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case 00.00 boo-img_0813.jpg  

Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case 00.00 boo-img_0816.jpg   Kowa highlanders fluorite lens 32x custom carrying case 00.00 boo-img_0812.jpg  

Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Leica Geovid 10x42 | FS/FT Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:10 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC