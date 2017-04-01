     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Kowa 664 W/ Te-9z eyepiece (20-60x)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Kowa 664 W/ Te-9z eyepiece (20-60x)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 09:53 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 117
Kowa 664 W/ Te-9z eyepiece (20-60x)
I have a like new Kowa 664 spotting scope with Te-9z eyepiece (20-60x). Comes with lens covers and phone skope adapter. Text 5202430754 for pics. $1000 TYD!
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 11:08 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2014
    Posts: 117
    Re: Kowa 664 W/ Te-9z eyepiece (20-60x)
    Pic
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    Kowa 664 W/ Te-9z eyepiece (20-60x)-img_1267.jpg  
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Sightron SII Big Sky 4.5-14x50 Riflescope | Nightforce 5.5-22X50 Mil/ MLR »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:37 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC