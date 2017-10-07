Konus 20x-60x100mm Spotting Scope with Case I was given this spotting scope as a gift.. is absolutely In new condition !! I open the box and set it on a tripod once in my yard... it comes in the original box with all the paperwork caring case and camera adopter...it's arguably the best spotting scope for the money!! 240$ shipped Continental U.S.. you can call/text 516-242-8181 here is some more info:

The KonuSpot 20X-60X100 is a powerful spotting scope with extremely high image definition due to the oversized 100mm lens. Multi-coated optics increase brightness. The increased resolution provides a clean, clear image at astounding distances, just not found with other scopes. A durable metal body with rubber armor, provides an antishock barrier for long term use. The comfort of a 45 degree eyepiece is invaluable when seated or used for prolonged periods of time. A unique quick-swivel set screw allows the unit to rotate for great versatility in the field, on the bench, in a window mount, or for shared views. Can be used with any tripod (sold separately). An included camera adapter (requires optional T2 ring) turns your spotter into the ultimate telephoto lens. The included carry case stores & protects everything when not in use.



 Magnification: 20x 60x



 Field of view (@100m/yds): 33.2 m / 1 ft (at 2x)

 Carrying case included Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











