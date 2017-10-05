Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale

Kilo 2400ABS
Unread 05-10-2017, 02:35 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Big Bad Billings MT
Posts: 95
Kilo 2400ABS
I have a Sig Kilo 2400 that has been in the field twice was used as a demo for an event wont tell it from a new one. had it hit a range of 2897 would probably go further just as far as I could see so you know it works.

comes with all original items in original box

$1350 plus shipping
