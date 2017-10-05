Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Kilo 2400ABS
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Kilo 2400ABS
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-10-2017, 02:35 PM
Young-Gun
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Big Bad Billings MT
Posts: 95
Kilo 2400ABS
I have a Sig Kilo 2400 that has been in the field twice was used as a demo for an event wont tell it from a new one. had it hit a range of 2897 would probably go further just as far as I could see so you know it works.
comes with all original items in original box
$1350 plus shipping
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS: Leica ER 2.5-10x42 rifle scope, Ballistic reticle
|
WTB Leica ERI 3-12x50 4A
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:19 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC