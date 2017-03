Kenton turrets For sale Kenton elevation and windage turrets for Leupold. Will work on VX-2, VX-III, VX-3, VX-3i and VX-L with 7/8 inch target knobs. Calibrated for 168gr Berger HVLD @ 3020fps, 1000ft altitude, 40degree temp and 10mph crosswind. Will include the Kenton password so you can adjust load data. Sell new for $189.90 plus shipping I would like $100 shipped.