Ken Farrell Savage SA 20moa rail Model SAV.RTS.1.20. It was on a Savage 10 FCP-HS that I bought used. It has a little wear in the finish on the top edges from the scope rings. No screws. 6-48 screws for it can be purchased on Ken Farrell's website for $10. It was not bedded to the action. $80 to your door. USPS money order. There are pictures of it in the Gun Parts section under the same title as I suffered from cranio-anal-inversion when I posted it in the incorrect section. Thanks and sorry, Scott.