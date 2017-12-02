Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Ken Farrell 1" Picatinny Rings Low
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Ken Farrell 1" Picatinny Rings Low
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-12-2017, 07:24 PM
SteveO
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2006
Posts: 27
Ken Farrell 1" Picatinny Rings Low
Bought these here recently and they are just a little too heavy duty for me.
Description here:
https://www.kenfarrell.com/index.php...product_id=479
They are $160 new but would just like the $60 I paid for them or would trade for some 1" matte medium or low Talleys.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Burris Xtreme Rings-2 Sets NEW
|
Swarovski Z3 4-12x50 BT 4W burris zee rings
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:08 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC