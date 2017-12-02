Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Ken Farrell 1" Picatinny Rings Low
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Ken Farrell 1" Picatinny Rings Low
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-12-2017, 07:24 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2006
Posts: 27
Ken Farrell 1" Picatinny Rings Low
Bought these here recently and they are just a little too heavy duty for me.

Description here:

https://www.kenfarrell.com/index.php...product_id=479


They are $160 new but would just like the $60 I paid for them or would trade for some 1" matte medium or low Talleys.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Burris Xtreme Rings-2 Sets NEW | Swarovski Z3 4-12x50 BT 4W burris zee rings »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC