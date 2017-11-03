Kahles and Leupold scopes for sale



1- Kahles Helia L 2.2-9x42. 30mm tube, 1st focal plan. Duplex reticle. No marks I can find on the tube. I never mounted it. Bought from a fellow right after he sent it in to the factory for a checkup, so good shape overall. Killer glass...



-$575 shipped





Leupold Vari-X-III 1.5-4x. Clean tube and glass. Heavy Duplex reticle. Perfect scope for brush rifle or DGR



-$275 shipped





PM for questions or more pics. These are cross posted, so "I'll Take It" trumps emails or PM for questions. Accept discreet paypal gift or USPS money order only.



Thanks for looking!!











