Kahles and Leupold scopes for sale
03-11-2017, 10:24 AM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 14
Kahles and Leupold scopes for sale
Going through some updates to my glass, so selling off a few extra scopes. Burris and Gloss Leupold at bottom are already sold.

1- Kahles Helia L 2.2-9x42. 30mm tube, 1st focal plan. Duplex reticle. No marks I can find on the tube. I never mounted it. Bought from a fellow right after he sent it in to the factory for a checkup, so good shape overall. Killer glass...

-$575 shipped


Leupold Vari-X-III 1.5-4x. Clean tube and glass. Heavy Duplex reticle. Perfect scope for brush rifle or DGR

-$275 shipped


PM for questions or more pics. These are cross posted, so "I'll Take It" trumps emails or PM for questions. Accept discreet paypal gift or USPS money order only.

Thanks for looking!!





