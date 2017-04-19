Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Kahles Helia cl 3-10x50
04-19-2017, 02:41 PM
Nathanh
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Central Arkansas
Posts: 162
Kahles Helia cl 3-10x50
As title says this is a Kahles helia cl 3-10x50 with side focus adjustment. Matte finish in excellent shape. I do not have box but will have it shipped properly in another box.
$675 shipped
501-920-2559
