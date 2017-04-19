Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Kahles Helia cl 3-10x50
Unread 04-19-2017, 02:41 PM
Kahles Helia cl 3-10x50
As title says this is a Kahles helia cl 3-10x50 with side focus adjustment. Matte finish in excellent shape. I do not have box but will have it shipped properly in another box.
$675 shipped

501-920-2559
