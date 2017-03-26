Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Kahles Gen3 SKMR3 Unopened BNIB
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Kahles Gen3 SKMR3 Unopened BNIB
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-26-2017, 01:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 356
Kahles Gen3 SKMR3 Unopened BNIB
Kahles Gen3 SKMR3 brand new in unopened box for sale. Left Side Windage model design. You can't get a newer one than this at this price. Priced to move.
Regular MSRP $2999.00
I'll take $2695 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB FHF bino case | WTS: Leupold VX6 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:55 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC