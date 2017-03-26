Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Kahles Gen3 SKMR3 Unopened BNIB
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Kahles Gen3 SKMR3 Unopened BNIB
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-26-2017, 01:38 PM
Vamike9
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 356
Kahles Gen3 SKMR3 Unopened BNIB
Kahles Gen3 SKMR3
brand new in unopened box for sale. Left Side Windage model design. You can't get a newer one than this at this price. Priced to move.
Regular MSRP $2999.00
I'll take
$2695 shipped
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB FHF bino case
|
WTS: Leupold VX6
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:55 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC