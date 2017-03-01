     close
Kahles 3-12x56 helia-c
01-03-2017, 12:50 PM
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 116
Kahles 3-12x56 helia-c
I'm wanting to trade this scope for another. Preferably vortex or nightforce. Let me know what you have. Pics to come this evening.
    01-03-2017, 02:57 PM
    Join Date: Oct 2013
    Posts: 34
    Re: Kahles 3-12x56 helia-c
    Wish I had seen this two days ago, as I just order me a new Meopta pro 4.5x14x44. Always wanted a Kahles.

    Good luck and hope you find you a good swap.
    01-03-2017, 03:00 PM
    Join Date: Dec 2011
    Location: Augusta, Georgia
    Posts: 116
    Re: Kahles 3-12x56 helia-c
    Wish I had seen this two days ago, as I just order me a new Meopta pro 4.5x14x44. Always wanted a Kahles.

    Good luck and hope you find you a good swap.
    Send it back lol
