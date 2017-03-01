Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
01-03-2017, 12:50 PM
James Kiser
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 116
Kahles 3-12x56 helia-c
I'm wanting to trade this scope for another. Preferably vortex or nightforce. Let me know what you have. Pics to come this evening.
01-03-2017, 02:57 PM
LBEdgin
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 34
Re: Kahles 3-12x56 helia-c
Wish I had seen this two days ago, as I just order me a new Meopta pro 4.5x14x44. Always wanted a Kahles.
Good luck and hope you find you a good swap.
01-03-2017, 03:00 PM
James Kiser
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 116
Re: Kahles 3-12x56 helia-c
Quote:
Originally Posted by
LBEdgin
Wish I had seen this two days ago, as I just order me a new Meopta pro 4.5x14x44. Always wanted a Kahles.
Good luck and hope you find you a good swap.
Send it back lol
