IR defense Reap-ir Thermal Great condition IR defense Reap-ir with all accessories extra batteries and pelican case.

clip on thermal. Retails for $8k new

I have owned the armasight zeus pro 640 4-32x100 and the ATN thor. The IR defense was hands down clearer, lighter and more practical for my uses. the other units were great too but this was better for almost $2k less than the Zeuss.





for sale $7000 shipped and insured



for pics text

530-415-548three