Re: IOR Valdada Terminator I actually got this scope and a new 7-35 NF and ended up keeping the IOR and selling the NF. There is no comparison in the glass between the two. I ended up selling the rifle I had it on and it's more scope than I need on anything else I have. I let several friends of mine look through the IOR and the NF 7-35 and they couldn't believe the difference.