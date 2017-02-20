Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page IOR 30mm rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

IOR 30mm rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-20-2017, 11:04 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: East KY
Posts: 133
IOR 30mm rings

Very nice rings ,looks like they have been coated
There steel rings
$80 shipped obo
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB Leupold VX-R 4-12x50 For Sale | FS: Nightforce NXS 8-32x56mm SFP Illumunated MOAR C437 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:02 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC